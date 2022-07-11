‘Orphan: First Kill’ director releases first official poster, trailer to follow soon

Orphan: First Kill director William Brent Bell, known for his work on Stay Alive, The Devil Inside, Wer, The Boy, Brahms: The Boy II and Separation, has shared the official poster for the Orphan sequel, Orphan: First Kill. It was Signature Entertainment UK that shared the image first, which Bell reposted to his Instagram story. Isabelle Fuhrman is set to reprise her role as Esther, joined by Julia Stiles as Katie, and the tagline has been revealed: “She will kill to be part of a family.”

Although the poster doesn’t reveal much, the tagline itself provides as much detail as we need that the Orphan sequel promises to be a step up from its predecessor. Painted in blood over the background of old, rotting wallpaper, the sequel title resembles red crayon etched on the walls — similar to how children vandalize when expressing their creative freedom. Stylistically, the poster is visually appealing, even if it isn’t as telling as it could have been.

via @williambrentbell on Instagram

Even before the poster reveal, lead actress Fuhrman teased an Orphan: First Kill trailer and reaction to her own Instagram story. Fuhrman said that the trailer could be expected “sooooo soon,” so horror fans have plenty to be excited for in the next few days.

via @isabellefur on Instagram

The official synopsis for Paramount Pictures’ Orphan: First Kill reads as follows:

Leena Klammer is a woman suffering from hypopituitarism, after impersonating as “Esther”, the missing daughter of Katie Mauerova and Richard Mauerova. Katie becomes convinced that it isn’t her daughter, while Richard disagrees, believing that his wife is suffering from paranoia and hallucinating. Leena tries to separate them, causing some major problems to the family. But the couple was quick to discover Leena’s dark past and murderous history, threatening her, Leena becomes outrageous, committing her “First Kill”.

Joining Fuhrman and Stiles, First Kill also stars Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan, Morgan Giraudet and Hiro Kanagawa. Originally with the working title Esther, the film sees David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace return as the screenplay and story duo, respectively, from Orphan. With the unconfirmed release date of Jan. 28, 2022, already long gone, there has yet to be any word on when Orphan: First Kill will be released in theatres, but the incoming trailer is certain to reveal more details.