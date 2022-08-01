Oxymoronic scaredy cats share their comfort horror movies

There’s no business like showbusiness, and fans are filing forward to talk about a truly weird idea: horror movies that also act as comfort films, because there’s nothing like snuggling up in bed and watching to a chainsaw-wielding maniac, right?

Horror is one of the most widely-loved genres of film, and is possibly the only one outside of superhero fiction to amass such a ubiquitous following online. Fans often talk about comfort movies and bring up wholesome, family-friendly fun like Toy Story, maybe an artsy flick like Amelie, but usually not gruesome tales of blood, guts, and gore.

Enter Reddit’s home of horror, where users were found discussing fun little movies about dismemberment and serial killers that make them feel snug.

The OP citing The Thing as their go-to is fairly hilarious, but it is kinda snug. Set in the snow, bunch of bros just bro-ing out together, an alien dog, all good, quality things. A commenter suggested a double bill of Scream and Mean Girls for when they’re anxious, and now we need a proper crossover.

John Carpenter might just be the master of comforting horror, because others are calling Halloween a good fun time to wind down to. Whatever floats your boat, settles your kettle.

The Shining is brilliant. Who doesn’t want to see a naked old woman in a bathtub so they can take their mind off things like the aging, withering corpse everyone will slowly become?

However, the most truly insane one has been left for last. When you’re needing to settle a bit, of course you’d go for the highly confronting Ari Aster masterpiece that is Midsommar. Take your mind off things as they take someone’s face off with a rock. Makes perfect sense.