‘Pam & Tommy’ earns Sebastian Stan and Lily James their first Emmy nominations



Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s striking performances as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have not gone unnoticed, as the on-screen couple just snagged for themselves their first-ever Emmy Awards nominations for the Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

In what many have claimed is the pair’s best performance to date, James and Stan have been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively. This makes them both first-time nominees in Emmys history, and while the pair are up against some serious contenders, this is still a big win for them.

In the upcoming awards ceremony, Stan is up against Oscar Isaac for Scenes From A Marriage, Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven, Colin Firth for The Staircase, Michael Keaton for Dopesick, and Himesh Patel for Station Eleven, while James is nominated alongside Toni Collette for The Staircase, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Sarah Paulson for American Crime Story FX, Margaret Qualley for Maid, and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

Pam & Tommy follows the marriage between model and actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crue frontman Tommy Lee, as well as the illegal distribution of their sex tape. The series is based on the Amanda Chicago Lewis’ Rolling Stone article titled “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape.” It received a positive critical reception, with much praise going to the performances of its two lead stars. Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, and Taylor Schilling round out the main cast, and the show’s eight episodes are available to stream on Hulu.