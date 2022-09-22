Pandora pessimists wonder if ‘Avatar 2’ can even reach a billion

13 years have passed since the release of Avatar, yet it remains the highest-grossing motion picture of all time. With over a decade between the release of first and second films in the franchise, some moviegoers don’t believe it’s possible for December’s The Way of Water to match the box office success of its predecessor.

Redditor Electrical-Cherry-83 took to the r/Movies subreddit to express their doubt that it will follow in the footsteps of the first film and earn $1 billion. They claim that there is not enough buzz about its release, and the rising inflation rate may negatively impact audience turnout. They put the question to fellow film fans, “How will Avatar 2 perform at the box office? Will it reach a billion dollars worldwide?”

Huevos_Rancheros argued that the OP was underestimating the dedication of Avatar fans who have been eagerly awaiting the first of the four follow-up films. In their view, The Way of Water should easily rake in $1 billion.

Another Redditor affirmed their belief in Avatar 2 and pointed to the success of Top Gun: Maverick that was released a whopping 36 years after the original, and still earned $1.45 billion at the box office.

Yet another Redditor underscored the audience’s confidence in Cameron who also created The Terminator and Titanic. They put forth that moviegoers will show up for any film he releases.

There’s no denying that Cameron is more than a film director; he is a visionary. What sets his movies apart is that they are on the cutting edge of new technologies which create spectacle and helps them stand the test of time. Watching Avatar in the theater is a three-dimensional experience that transports audiences to another world. The Sequels are set to follow suit in the post-pandemic era where people will surely relish the immersion.

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.