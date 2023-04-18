Paris Hilton’s best romantic advice involves bubble baths

Paris Hilton is sharing love advice with her followers, and it just might have you heading to your nearest Lush or Sephora to buy some things to enhance your next bubble bath.

During an episode of Hilton’s podcast, I Am Paris, she sat down with her hubby for a chat about all things togetherness, romance, and love — and one of their secrets to happily ever after includes bubble baths together and a lot of sweet affection. Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, says that their romance is strong for all of the little moments; it’s in all the ways they support and honor one another and find magic in the mundane.

“We dance while we’re doing taco Tuesdays, kiss in the bath, we help each other on work stuff. We support each other. And there is a reason why on my credit card it says: ‘luckiest man alive.’ Sometimes people have to be reminded of how lucky they are. I wake up every single day, going, I am the literally luckiest man alive because I still don’t know why you chose me.”

It’s easy to conclude that a love language for both Hilton and Reum is physical touch, and Hilton says that people don’t realize how affectionate they are with one another; it’s an integral part of who they are as people and as a pair.

“People don’t realize how much we cuddle and kiss. We’re like, serious cuddling and kissers. It’s our favorite things. We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P — and bubble baths every night!”

Another love language they share? Gifts, and lots of them. Hilton and Reum celebrate monthly anniversaries, in which they exchange gifts for one another. One of the gifts was a beautiful diamond that Hilton said reminded her that Reum loves and values her — and that he’s an excellent present-giver.

Of course, it’s not just about the material things; Hilton says that the best gift Reum has given her is a feeling of safety, and she no longer walks through life worrying that she will have to do it alone. Speaking to Reum, she told him that they’re “one” and that the feeling of being a team and going through life together is something she treasures, sharing that she’s not afraid anymore because she knows that Reum always has her back and he always will.

Here’s to romance, bubble baths, and monthaversary celebrations with diamond gifts — they’ve certainly worked out quite the formula for making their love a lasting one.