You might think that the crew of The Mandalorian has it easy when it comes to Din Djarin’s stuntwork, since the protagonist spends almost the entirety of his screentime wearing the Beskar helmet, but it seems that the character’s physicality is a little more complicated than that.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly to promote the upcoming third season of Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show, Pedro Pascal talked about how his stunt doubles actually influence the way he brings Mando to life, calling the whole thing a “collaborative” experience.

“It’s been a collaborative process from the beginning. I was given the opportunity to establish physical specificity in some ways at the start of the show, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t observing and picking up from what they’re doing and handing over so much of it as well. They do the heavy lifting.”

When Mando is going town to town picking up side quests, you can bet that Pedro Pascal is underneath that helmet. When it comes to taking on Moff Gideon with his Beskar spear, however, it’s probably reasonable to assume that the stunt doubles take over. Luckily, we’ll never be able to tell the difference.

The third season of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere sometime in February. The story will pick up where The Book of Boba Fett left off, with Djarin and Baby Grogu once again roaming the galaxy in search of their shared destiny.

That fate will ultimately confront them with Bo-Katan Kryze, who is vying for the throne of Mandalore and would’ve probably gotten it by now but for the trinket that Djarin carries in his belt pouch. So, get ready for another duel of the fates, though this time, blessedly, outside the Skywalker Saga.