How To Perform Every Spawn Fatality In Mortal Kombat 11

Having been available for a solid few days now, Mortal Kombat 11 players have finally been able to put Spawn through his paces. Created by Todd McFarlane, the comic book icon is the last of three (following Terminator and Joker) guest characters released for NetherRealm’s popular fighting game and, without even the faintest hint of hyperbole, the most anticipated crossover in the series since, well, ever.

For years has the reluctant servant of hell topped fan wish lists to participate in a round or two of Mortal Kombat and the wait has certainly been worth it. Outside of McFarlane’s source material, Spawn’s arrival in Earthrealm is arguably the most loyal and complete to date, featuring all the hallmarks one would expect, including a voice that’ll be immediately familiar to fans of HBO’s animated series.

Currently, only Kombat Pass owners have access to the character, though as of next week, Spawn will be available for individual purchase for everyone. That being the case, we’ve pulled together a few important details that’ll help you hit the ground running when full release rolls around on March 24th.

Let’s start with Fatalities:

Rest in Pieces (Mid-screen): Forward, Back, Down, Down, 3 (X/A/B)

Forward, Back, Down, Down, 3 (X/A/B) Unchained (Mid-screen): Forward, Back, Forward, 4 (Circle/B/A)

Nothing too complicated there, then, but what about Brutalities? As is the case with every other member of the roster, many of Spawn’s more skill-demanding finishers need to be unlocked by participating in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Towers of Time mode. Here, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Towers that specify Brutality unlocks as a reward, though we wouldn’t be surprised if NetherRealm is intentionally holding one or two back until a later date.

For now, that’s everything you need to know, though if you’ve yet to do so, be sure to check out some of the badass costumes and customizations available for Al Simmons’ alter ego by heading over here.