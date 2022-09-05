Whether it’s an epic fantasy or a heartfelt documentary, Peter Jackson sure knows what he is doing. The director just quietly bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, beating out some of Hollywood’s best to claim the award.

The director faced stiff competition for the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program in the form of Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for George Carlin’s American Dream, Amy Poehler’s Lucy and Desi, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby and Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries.

Jackson created the documentary using footage and audio already shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for his documentary film, Let It Be, which was released back in 1970 and centering on the creation of the iconic album by The Beatles of the same name. Jackson used hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage that did not make its way into the film, editing it into a three-episode series that looked at the trials that the band faced during this time as they were struggling to keep the band together.

The Beatles: Get Back shows this tumultuous time, shedding new light on the reasoning behind the band’s eventual break-up and accentuating that this time period wasn’t simply fraught with tension but also had moments of brevity between the band members.

The docu-series had a magnificent evening at night two of the Creative Arts Emmys, winning in all five categories it was nominated for: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Upon receiving the award, Jackson took the time to reflect on his childhood.

“Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot all this footage in 1969. I was an eight year old in New Zealand, a Boy Scout wearing short pants, and for reasons I don’t quite understand, 50 years later The Beatles entrusted me to take the footage and make a film. “But to be a tiny part of The Beatles’ story was a dream come true for that eight year old kid. So thank you so much.”\”

Both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys were not streamed live, however, a highlight package will be available to watch when streamed on Hulu on Sept. 10.