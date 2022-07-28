Pewdiepie bullies a deaf Tiktoker under the guise of manicure feedback

People aren’t happy with Pewdiepie once again. The YouTuber was called out for making fun of a deaf TikToker in his recent video, under the guise of manicure feedback.

In his recent video “My Dog Cringes at TikToks”, Pewdiepie sat down with his dog Maya as they watched different TikTok videos that they deemed to be cringe. One of the videos they watched was a woman using sign language. Unlike the other videos that were viewed, the YouTuber stopped the video midway and “criticized her nails”.

Critics called the Pewdiepie out, saying what he did was offensive to deaf people. Since then, the part in question was removed from the video. But people re-uploaded the scene in question on social media.

so why is nobody talking about pewdiepie making fun of a deaf black woman? pic.twitter.com/474UyAKHXt — saturn🃏⁷ (@blkshenhe) July 27, 2022

People who saw the original video did not like how he made fun of the woman in his video. Some left comments asking the YouTuber to apologize.

nobody literally nobody is talking about pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman in his comments?!? why do white men always shit on woc when they have long nails?? then goes a head to mimic asl.. he cuts out the clip without taking any responsibility — Billlies #1 fan (@kenthota) July 27, 2022

However, some defended the YouTuber on social media. They argued that all he did was make fun of her nails and nothing else and that people were complaining without context. They also pointed out that the “weird voice” that he did wasn’t mocking the TikToker, but it was the way he talks to his dogs.

He’s just saying how much he doesn’t like the nails not that the women’s black or deaf. You guys always try to get out raged about something about PewDiePie, try to get him cancel No wonder he left Twitter. https://t.co/dcIgnMqVXx — 🍺 GivenAnt 🍺 (@GivenAnt) July 27, 2022

wait pewdiepie makes fun of someones nails and you guys make it about dissabilty and race? — gravity (@gaaavity) July 27, 2022

Lets see what did pewdiepie mock again.



Being black? No

Being a woman? No

Being deaf? No

Having loud nails? Yes



I don’t even watch his shit but y’all will find anything to take out of context and get mad over it 💀 — RJ/GreatDaein (@greatdaein) July 27, 2022

The TikToker featured in the video, @scarlet_may.1, has responded about the recent video, saying that “it was unnecessary” but “she’s used to it”.

Pewdiepie was called out for his content multiple times in the past. The most notable one was back in 2017 when the YouTuber made anti-Semitic jokes and was labeled as a “white supremacist”. The YouTuber also had two of his music videos banned in India in 2019 by the Delhi High Court due to them being defamatory, insulting, and offensive.

Pewdiepie has not made any comments on the criticisms said against him.