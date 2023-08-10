‘Picketing Disney is a lot more fun than writing a ‘Star Wars’ movie’: Damon Lindelof turns the tables on the Mouse House

Standing on the picket lines outside the Disney lot in Burbank, Screenwriter Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson gave a piece of their mind to their former employer.

It’s hard to believe it, but we’re past day 100 of the WGA strike, and there is no sign of it coming to an end anytime soon. But here we are, and it seems the strikers are more resolved than ever to stand their ground and show the big studios that they mean business.

Amongst those on the picket lines were screenwriter pals Lindelof and Britt-Gibson. The pair spoke with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the ongoing studio holdout.

Speaking on how they’re all feeling after such a long time picketing, Lindelof spoke about he and his fellow writer’s resolve to see the strike through.

“I feel more passionate about what we’re walking for then I was on day one […] don’t know if there’s any end in sight but feeling good.”

Despite studio plans to wait out the strike it sounds like those taking part are willing and able to wait as long as it takes to get a fair deal. Lindelof’s words were echoed by Britt-Gibson who showed no signs of backing down or tiring, either.

“I feel incredibly strong, incredibly lifted, it’s great to see all these people out here. I don’t feel like anyone is wayward at least in my circle and it’s a pretty big circle, everyone is here, everyone is ready, everyone has not given up […] we’re in this fight for the long haul.”

As it turns out, the pair have a score to settle with Disney, as they were working on a Star Wars movie together before Lindelof was asked to leave, with the project ultimately being canceled. Disney may come to regret that decision, as it seems to have fed both writers resolve to stick it to the Mouse House.

“Justin and I wrote a Star Wars movie together. Picketing Disney is more fun.”

Lindelof’s Star Wars film would have reportedly seen a much older Rey training Jedi knights, but it was ultimately scrapped back in April. So now both writers have a personal reason to stay on the picket lines, as Britt-Gibson says in the interview: “Strike the Empire back baby!”