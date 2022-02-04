Lindsay Lohan is poking fun at her notorious party girl reputation in a new Planet Fitness commercial set to run during next weekend’s Super Bowl. In addition to Lohan, the star-studded, 30-second spot also features cameos from Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo, and William Shatner.

“People are wondering, what’s gotten into Lindsay?” the commercial asks, as the 35-year-old runs on a treadmill in the familiar purple and yellow “judgment-free zone.” It goes on to add that she’s never been sharper, cutting to a scene of Lohan beating Rodman at Jeopardy! with a question about himself.

The commercial adds that Lohan has also been sleeping better, to the chagrin of paparazzi waiting outside nightclubs, and “trading DUIs for DIYs,” as she helps Trejo bedazzle an ankle monitor — which was undoubtedly a consequence of hanging out with the Herbie: Fully Loaded star.

“The verdict is…?” Lohan asks, to which Trejo deadpans, “Gorgeous.”

“It’s what Lindsay has gotten into,” adds Shatner from behind a bicep curl machine, as she breezes by him in her workout gear.

According to Variety, this is the first time Planet Fitness has run a Super Bowl ad in its corporate history. “We really tried to have fun with it and find someone who could really own the stage at the Super Bowl for us,” said chief marketing officer Jeremy Tucker.

It’s absolutely true, though — adopting a regular workout regimen can release positive endorphins, give you more energy, clarity of mind, and help you sleep better. If only Planet Fitness franchises had been more prevalent in the mid-aughts, just imagine all the legal troubles and public relations disasters Lohan could have been spared.

But hey, it’s never too late to start! New year, new you, as the saying goes.