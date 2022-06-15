Plo Koon, IG-88, Qui-Gon? Fans debate most underutilized ‘Star Wars’ character

In a galaxy as far away and as diverse as Star Wars, and filled to the brim with characters, it’s no surprise that some characters get left slightly on the cutting room floor, and fans are now debating the most underutilized players in the galaxy.

Across nine mainline films, several spin-off flicks, and now multiple television series, there’s a smorgasbord of people who make up the fantastical science-fiction world of Star Wars. For every Darth Vader, there is a Dexter Jettster.

Reddit, the hive of absolutely searing intellects and astonishing galaxy brain takes are discussing these underutilized gems.

Starting off in in-universe chronological order, Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn has been seen as highly forgettable and hard to understand. Despite having Liam Neeson play him for one movie, you still don’t know exactly what he’s all about. Some though, are much more forgiving.

Another Jedi takes the cake too, with the original master of Ahsoka: Plo Koon. A prominent figure in The Clone Wars animated series, he’s one of the more unique figures in the Star Wars canon: up until he gets absolutely murdered during the Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith.

Bounty hunters are some of the most revered characters for fans across the galaxy’s canon. Boba Fett, IG-88 and Bossk are some of the most memorable in the franchise purely for designs. Cad Bane got some redemption by appearing in live-action during Book of Boba Fett, why not IG-88?

Some still aren’t over Bossk not appearing in Book of Boba Fett, either.

He makes a fine addition to the character collection, but General Grievous isn’t safe either. Four arms just isn’t enough to satisfy anymore.

But what have we learnt, really? Mostly that Star Wars characters really do go just one of two ways, absolutely loved and revered, or forgotten, left in the mud of character development.

Fans can see even more underutilized characters in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the series streaming on Disney Plus.