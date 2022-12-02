‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Charizard raid battles are broken, but is anyone really surprised?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have received their fair share of criticism since the launch for the slew of problems with the games and now that there is a new Tera Raid Battle event live in the game it rightfully is getting slammed once again.

Today, seven-star Charizard Tera Raids went live giving players a chance to capture the popular first-generation Pokémon along with the Dragon Tera-type. Since the event went live there has been a lot of discussion about it on social media with the majority slamming the event for simply not working.

Players are dealing with an issue where reducing the Pokémon’s health to zero will not end the battle, instead, Charizard miraculously heals back health in a loop that for some players has been indefinite.

The Charizard event in Pokémon Scarlet&Violet is so trash…. like wtf is this this has happened 5x so far and we end up losing because of it….

Being level 100, taking out Charizard is a monster task, and having to do this multiple times is leading to assured failure. Even with perfectly crafted parties, it seems this is quite the challenge for players.

One positive to come from this event is that Azumarill a Pokémon that has long gone forgotten in the past decade is finally getting the shine it deserves. Thanks to its immunity to Dragon-type attacks, Azumarill is one of the best choices against Charizard.

Like all issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is no indication of exactly when the problems with these raid battles will be fixed. Players can only hope that it happens soon so that they can take advantage of the event while it remains live.