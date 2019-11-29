Pokémon Go Friend Fest Event: Research Tasks And Rewards Explained

Pokémon Go‘s latest limited-time event, Friend Fest, has just kicked off and as the name suggests, this particular occasion is a family-themed affair.

As usual, there are several components, rewards and activities to be aware of over the week-long period and to take full advantage of the boosts currently in effect, you’ll want to engage with them all at one point or another. There’s a wealth of information to breakdown here, so let’s get started.

Family-Themed Pokémon

In keeping with the event’s overall theme, Niantic has boosted encounter rates for the following Pokémon.

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Doduo

Magnemite

Diglett

Combee

Exeggcute

Bizarrely, mothering Pokémon Kangaskhan has failed to make the list, though the absence is likely due to its status as a regional-specific ‘Mon. Regardless, if you’ve yet to add any of those to your collection, now’s your chance. As an added bonus, both male and female variants of Nidorian have an increased chance of appearing in their Shiny form.

Pokémon Go Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Research Tasks

Five special Research Tasks are available over the seven-day celebrations, each with some suitably-themed rewards for completion.

Catch a Nidoran♀: Reward is another Nidoran♀

Catch a Nidoran♂: Reward is another Nidoran♂

Trade a Pokemon: Reward is a Nidorina or a Nidorino

Add 3 new friends: Reward is a Nidoking or Nidoqueen

Win a Trainer Battle against another Trainer: Reward is a Dodrio or Dugtrio

And that’s not all. In addition to all of the above, a number of bonuses will be active for the entirety of Friend Fest.

Bonuses

1/2 Stardust trade cost

You can make two special trades per day

Attack boost when you raid with friends

Well, what are you waiting for? Pokémon Go‘s newest event ends next week, December 3rd, meaning you’ve got just a few short days to capitalize on Niantics’ generosity. Good luck!