3 Popular Xbox Games Are Now Free To Play For A Limited Time

Microsoft’s continued efforts to deliver triple-A content for budget prices continues today with a new promotion and, as always, you only have a limited time to take advantage of this particular offer, which ends on July 26th. So you’ll definitely want to act fast.

In fact, if you’ve got some time to kill this weekend, there’s absolutely no reason not to download any of these three Xbox One titles, as they’re completely free throughout the three-day period and are all worth a look. Those currently subscribed to Microsoft’s Game Pass service will no doubt be familiar with how the system works, though the one key difference here, of course, is that they won’t remain available free of charge once the trial period ends.

As for what’s included in this latest round of Free Play Days, continue through the break below for a summary of each, courtesy of their respective developer.

Yakuza Kiwami

To save his best friend, Kazuma Kiryu takes the fall for a crime he didn’t commit, and ends up with a 10-year prison sentence After being released, Kiryu finds himself expelled from his yakuza family, and alone in a world he no longer recognizes.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

For Honor Standard Edition

Enter the chaos of war as a bold Knight, brutal Viking, or deadly Samurai. Wield your weapon like never before with the innovative Art of Battle combat system that puts you in control of your warrior. Fight in brutal, fast-paced melee combat across a single-player story mode and groundbreaking multiplayer modes.

If you ultimately decide that you’d like to keep playing any of these after July 26th, all three of the above are up for grabs at massively discounted prices, with Ubisoft’s For Honor, in particular, receiving a whopping 80% price cut, with the title now marked down to only $5.99.

And that’s your lot! As always, be sure to let us know which of the trio you plan to spend your weekend downtime with in the usual place below and stay tuned for more news on upcoming Xbox Free Play Days promotions. After all, with many people still stuck inside with not a whole lot to do – thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – it’s likely that most of us are finding ourselves with much more free time than usual. So, why not spend it checking out some great games you might’ve missed?