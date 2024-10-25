‘Pray for Trump’ is trending, and no it’s not because he is dying

Liberals on X.com got a shot of adrenaline strong enough to save an overdosing junkie on Thursday after #PrayforTrump started trending. The euphoria of envisioning an “October Surprise” funeral was quickly replaced by abject horror and confusion as the original tweet scrolled across their feed.

In a bizarre photo with Gilead-like undertones so powerful a riptide would be jealous, the Cult of Donald Trump can be seen “blessing” the Republican candidate. The totally not cult-like behavior left X.com users gobsmacked, and left religious users frustrated by the performative gesture.

Tonight we prayed over President Trump. We prayed for his safety, his strength, a unified country, and God's will to be done. 🙏🏼



May God continue to bless Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/YlECaL31Gf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 24, 2024

A group of Trump supporters came together to create the incredibly dystopian picture during a recent Turning Point USA event. Huddled around the former president, laying hands on him where they could, they prayed for his victory against Kamala Harris. The image quickly circulated on social media, and for a brief moment, Trump’s detractors felt a swoon of joy, misconstruing the trending words to mean the 78-year-old had suffered something foul.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a quick path to a Harris victory, Trump is alive and as well as any mentally incompetent person can be. And his supporters are lapping the display up. A deluge of support came pouring in for the 45th president. His loyalists were quick to exalt Trump’s glory and promise to pray for his quick victory, but for every positive reaction to the post, there was equal negativity – and plenty of it came from those who identify as Christian.

This is a complete mockery of God. pic.twitter.com/I9ZIgwdV7z — AMHotFlash☮️🕊️🇺🇦🟧 (@AMHotFlash) October 24, 2024

The truly religious were disgusted by the bizarre performance, citing bible verses like Matthew 6:5-6 and reminding their peers not to worship false idols.

My nomination is late in coming but I've just see this & it has my vote for #MemeOfTheDay. I see #PrayForTrump in the trending line up. Good Lord. If you're gonna pray, pray that our country makes the moral choice for common decency, personal freedom & the rule of law. https://t.co/GAm36jIWdT — peezNcairots (@peezNcairots) October 25, 2024

The verse says, “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others.”

A war kicked off in the comments as disappointed liberals and teary-eyed Republicans clashed. Republicans responded in a show of faith by reposting their prayers alongside the cringiest AI images.

The war quickly devolved into disgust over the performative nature of it all.

When has Trump ever prayed? All of them surround him like he's Jesus himself. And some of the people are too busy taking photos to even be aware that they are in prayer. Not a religious person among them. — StefromTex🇺🇲 (@StefromTex) October 25, 2024

Truly, the longer you look at the image, there more there is to be repulsed by.

Good thing the phones were out to record this intimate moment. Otherwise we would have never known it happened. — Alleged Hot Take (@Here4Happenings) October 24, 2024

More often than not, the conversation boiled down to confusion over the clear cult-like behavior.

You have got to be fucking kidding me.



This isn’t a parody or photoshopped?



And you don’t think you fucking psychos are in a cult?



What exactly happens when you all lay your hands on him like that ?



You people are fucking nuts — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) October 24, 2024

We can’t help but wonder what the MAGA side would think if Harris or Biden ever pulled a stunt this bizarre.

You are in a weird cult led by the most Anti-Christian Ex-President in history. — Metz (@Metz4Real) October 24, 2024

It’s not the first time the hashtag has found purchase on the site. It first started trending after July’s failed assassination attempt, and it continues to crop up as his supporters turn to faith to increase his election chances.

Donald Trump is a serial adulterer who hoards his wealth, promises to root out “the enemy within,” stiffs his employees, touches women inappropriately, wishes violence on his enemies, and has no problem jumping straight to lethal force.

It’s hard to believe there could be a less moral character running for the highest office in America.

