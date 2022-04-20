Apple TV Plus is getting into the dinosaur game with Prehistoric Planet. The new limited series is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which is likewise responsible for the wildly popular Planet Earth documentary series.

In a similar vein to Planet Earth, Prehistoric Planet will explore what life on earth was like for the prehistoric creatures that used to inhabit our planet millions of years ago. The obvious difference is that instead of using standard documentary footage, all of the creatures and their habitats have been painstakingly rendered in breathtaking CGI to bring viewers as close to the action as possible — without running afoul of any Jurassic Park-type shenanigans, of course.

According to the official description:

“The nature docuseries Prehistoric Planet will transport viewers over 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it. Set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, the ground-breaking series combines extraordinary filmmaking with the latest in state-of-the-art technology and scientific learnings to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.”

The five-night event will debut globally on Apple TV Plus, running from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, with a new episode each day.