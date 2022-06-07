The next installment in the Predator franchise (innovatively dubbed Prey) is coming out in August and, ahead of seeing the character swap Schwarzenegger for a battle against the Comanche, director Dan Trachtenberg is breaking down some shifts.

“I teased a while ago that I took inspiration from the latest God of War video game, and those two things are in the trailer. One is his shield, that you see briefly. And the other is not a Predator gadget, but just the way that Nadu, wields her axe, she invents something very cool for that tomahawk. And that comes from a mechanic in that video game. I think the shield is something super cool. There’s a couple things that are the same, but even those things function slightly differently.”

Trachtenberg shares what audiences will see in his production when it bows on Hulu August 5 in an interview with Comicbook.com published today. Trachtenberg also says the way the work’s Predator looks is also a result of him operating in a different region of the world and he hopes it is something exciting for fans when they ultimately do sit down and watch it.

“But I think this guy’s perhaps from a different hemisphere of the planet and a little bit of a different breed. So, even his look is a little new, it’s familiar, but new. So I’m excited for people, even for diehard fans, to really see something they hadn’t seen before.”

Prey stars Amber Midthunder and was shot in the Comanche and English languages.