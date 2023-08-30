Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ release date, trailer, and more

This week, Prime Video is offering an exclusive deal to its members, to reserve tickets for a free theater screening of the new movie and Amazon Prime Original Sitting in Bars With Cake.

A romantic comedy-drama based on a true story, Sitting in Bars With Cake follows two best friends, Jane (Yara Shahidi), a timid but talented baker, and Corrine (Odessa A’zion), a confident young woman with a blossoming career. Together, they hatch a plan to go “cakebarring” for a year, where they bring freshly-baked cakes to bars to become more confident, especially when it comes to flirting.

When Corrine’s life is changed by an unexpected health diagnosis, the two decide to continue their plan of taking cakes into bars, even when Corrine’s health continues to decline. In their attempt to mix hospital visits with parties, the friends set out to make a year that neither of them will ever forget.

Sitting in Bars With Cake will be released exclusively to stream on Prime Video on September 7th, 2023. The movie will be available to stream worldwide for all Amazon Prime members. In the U.S., Amazon Prime customers can also see the film in theaters a day ahead of streaming — all for free.

Sitting in Bars With Cake will be in theaters for a one-night-only advanced screening on September 6th, in select city locations nationwide. Showtimes are available throughout the day, and must be booked online prior to the screening. Screening locations will also have free concessions, photo opportunities, and giveaways that tie into the movie.