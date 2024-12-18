Prime Video’s video game-inspired anthology series locks down second season despite mediocre reviews

The idea of short animated stories set within some of the most popular gaming franchises ever made should get you excited, and while it hasn’t panned out to be exactly what fans were after, perhaps Prime Video’s Secret Level will perfect things on its second attempt.

Secret Level released its first episodes via Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024. The animated anthology series told stories from the worlds of hit games including Armored Core, Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer 40K, and even a bizarre take on Pac-Man. Reactions to these episodes have been a mixed bag, but they must have been strong enough to entice Amazon to produce more.

Secret Level has now officially been renewed for a second season. Amazon claims that the show was the most-watched animated series debut of all time for its Prime Video streaming platform, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see the show’s second season get a greenlight — even if reviews haven’t exactly been perfect.

https://twitter.com/SecretLevelonPV/status/1869095354966376837

Critically, Secret Level was no major success. The show currently boasts an okay 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, however, its audience score is much better at 83 percent. The thing is, audience reviews are still mixed, as you might expect given the variety of stories on offer here.

Some watchers can’t get enough of specific episodes most notably the Armored Core and Warhammer 40K episodes, while others detest episodes like the Pac-Man story which seems to have been a big ploy to promote an upcoming game called Shadow Labyrinth. This varied reaction was always expected given how gaming fandoms typically interact and crossover.

It isn’t clear what a second season of the show would look like. Perhaps we will get new episodes from some of the worlds visited in the debuted offering, but more than likely it will shift the focus to other games. One big factor of Secret Level that fans have loved is the many incredible appearances from legendary actors. In the first batch of episodes, there were hidden appearances from Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many more A-listers. Hopefully, this trend will be continued into season two.

Image via Prime Video

Secret Level is a project from Tim Miller, best well known for directing the first Deadpool film, alongside another animated anthology, Love, Death & Robots which is currently streaming on Netflix. If you’ve loved Secret Level then this is a must-watch series too, as it is where the recent gaming project got its formula from.

As you might have already guessed, it’s too early to know for sure when season two of this series will be available to stream, however, that information will most likely become clear in 2025. For the time being, you can stream every episode of Secret Level right now on Prime Video. There are 15 in total with a runtime collectively around 110 minutes, so there’s more than enough content to dive into and keep you entertained until we finally get details about season two.

