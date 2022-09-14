R. Kelly found guilty of child pornography

R. Kelly has been found guilty of several charges related to child pornography and sex abuse thanks to a conviction by jurors in a federal court in Chicago on Wednesday.

The disgraced singer, who was once one of the world’s biggest names in the realm of R&B at the peak of his career, was found guilty by a jury of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement in the city he hails from, according to the Associated Press.

That same jury — which consisted of four white women, three white men, three Black women, and two Black men — acquitted Kelly of seven other counts, including one count of child pornography, one charge related to sexual exploitation of a child, an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge, and four counts of conspiracy, according to WGN.

One of the conspiracy charges of which he was acquitted today was related to an accusation that Kelly fixed his previous trial, back in 2008, which was also for child pornography charges, and for which he was also acquitted. The three other conspiracy counts of which he was acquitted tody related to accusations of conspiring to receive child pornography.

The 55-year-old Kelly is already facing a 30-year prison sentence from previous convictions based in New York related to sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and he faces further criminal charges that have yet to be deliberated, once again in Chicago, and another in Minnesota.

When it comes to this most recent case, Kelly’s two co-defendants — Derrell McDavid, and Milton “June” Brown — were both acquitted of their charges. McDavid was Kelly’s business manager, while Brown was his assistant.