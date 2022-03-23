Twitter jokes about R. Kelly’s position on prison food chain after video singing to an inmate’s daughter goes viral
R. Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting sentencing after the singer was found guilty on nine charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking by a New York federal jury last September. The 55-year-old faces life in prison, and that’s not even taking into account a second trial for producing child pornography, scheduled for August 2022.
Now, it’s a commonly-known fact that sex offenders generally do not have the easiest time in prison — though, Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) is a celebrity, so it stands to reason that his status might give him a leg up, so to speak.
A TikTok video gave people a glimpse into R. Kelly’s experience in prison this week, however, when another inmate evidently handed a phone to the “Trapped in the Closet” creator so he could serenade his daughter.
“I wanted to ask you something, can you sing a song for me?” requests the woman in the video. When asked which one, she specifies “Love Letter,” which was met with a groan from Kelly before he dutifully obliged.
By Tuesday evening the video — which currently has over a million views on TikTok — had made its way to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Given the circumstances, the video led people to speculate on how R. Kelly is surviving his lockup.
“Ain’t no way R. Kelly in prison singing for commissary,” tweeted DJ Kam Bennett, along with laughing and crying emojis.
“Nah if this real they doing R. Kelly dirty for some commissary,” added DJ Akademiks, making the same joke.
“They got R. Kelly in the prison, like —” added another user, with screenshots of a 2018 viral video of the little boy forced to dance by his mom as punishment.
Another user speculated as to the prison status of the father who facilitated the call.
“Now sing it like you mean it,” quipped one user, with a tastefully done Photoshop, to which another user responded with a shaky lyric from the song.
Last month it was reported that Kelly had contracted COVID-19 and fired his legal team, which would seem to suggest that things are indeed not going great for him at the moment.
“It’s a horribly emotional time to be detained, maybe one of the worst ever,” Michael Leonard, an attorney representing Kelly at the time, told Billboard last year regarding how his client was faring in prison during the pandemic.
“Every once in a blue moon he would sing a song for them and the place would go crazy,” Leonard continued, adding: “Everyone knows who he is and he gets along with people… he’s very approachable.” Clearly!