R. Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting sentencing after the singer was found guilty on nine charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking by a New York federal jury last September. The 55-year-old faces life in prison, and that’s not even taking into account a second trial for producing child pornography, scheduled for August 2022.

Now, it’s a commonly-known fact that sex offenders generally do not have the easiest time in prison — though, Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) is a celebrity, so it stands to reason that his status might give him a leg up, so to speak.

A TikTok video gave people a glimpse into R. Kelly’s experience in prison this week, however, when another inmate evidently handed a phone to the “Trapped in the Closet” creator so he could serenade his daughter.

“I wanted to ask you something, can you sing a song for me?” requests the woman in the video. When asked which one, she specifies “Love Letter,” which was met with a groan from Kelly before he dutifully obliged.

By Tuesday evening the video — which currently has over a million views on TikTok — had made its way to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

letting R. Kelly sing to your daughter from his prison cell is actually crazy pic.twitter.com/ukb4CWa6ch — mrs. perfect (@desdollas) March 22, 2022

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Given the circumstances, the video led people to speculate on how R. Kelly is surviving his lockup.

“Ain’t no way R. Kelly in prison singing for commissary,” tweeted DJ Kam Bennett, along with laughing and crying emojis.

Ain’t no way R. Kelly in prison singing for commissary 😭😂😫 pic.twitter.com/ie1dEv1QkK — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) March 23, 2022

“Nah if this real they doing R. Kelly dirty for some commissary,” added DJ Akademiks, making the same joke.

Nah if this real they doing R Kelly dirty for some commissary pic.twitter.com/JE968b6Bvo — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 23, 2022

“They got R. Kelly in the prison, like —” added another user, with screenshots of a 2018 viral video of the little boy forced to dance by his mom as punishment.

They got R. Kelly in the prison like pic.twitter.com/6A85sqVpd5 — Gen Gerelle (@NotImJustGen) March 23, 2022

Another user speculated as to the prison status of the father who facilitated the call.

Her daddy is definitely in the right place if he's getting R. Kelly to call you from prison. https://t.co/XgM95zaKez — Wig-Manuel Miranda (@SuperJaxicle) March 23, 2022

“Now sing it like you mean it,” quipped one user, with a tastefully done Photoshop, to which another user responded with a shaky lyric from the song.

Di…Did you get my callll… 😭😭 — JayGamer27 (@JGAME27) March 23, 2022

Last month it was reported that Kelly had contracted COVID-19 and fired his legal team, which would seem to suggest that things are indeed not going great for him at the moment.

“It’s a horribly emotional time to be detained, maybe one of the worst ever,” Michael Leonard, an attorney representing Kelly at the time, told Billboard last year regarding how his client was faring in prison during the pandemic.

“Every once in a blue moon he would sing a song for them and the place would go crazy,” Leonard continued, adding: “Everyone knows who he is and he gets along with people… he’s very approachable.” Clearly!