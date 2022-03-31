Razzies reverse course on Bruce Willis award amid cognitive diagnosis

Following the announcement that Hollywood legend Bruce Willis would be retiring from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects the brain and its ability to use language and communication, the Razzie Awards are reversing course on recognizing the actor with the dishonor of “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” for the straight-to-VOD film Cosmic Sin.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” the parody award co-founders John Wilson and Mo Murphy said in a joint statement (via The Wrap).

“If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” the statement went on to say.

The Die Hard actor had come under scrutiny earlier this year when people started piecing together the fact that he released an astonishing 21 straight-to-VOD movies in the last two years, all of which were critically maligned for both their quality and his performance, which occasionally saw Willis using a plainly visible earpiece to have his lines read to him.

The Razzies created a special category this year dedicated solely to the deluge of Willis films. But the organizers explained in a pair of tweets earlier this week they didn’t know he suffered from the condition when they created the special category and dishonored him with the award Saturday.

The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

To clarify, we heard about Willis' diagnosis at the same time everyone else did…just this morning. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

In addition to rescinding the award for Willis, the Razzies also decided to rescind one they handed out to actor Shelley Duvall years ago for her work in The Shining. That decision was made in light of alleged abusive behavior that she experienced on set from director Stanley Kubrick.

“As we recently mentioned in a Vulture Interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well,” the statement read.

The YouTube channel Red Letter Media, famous for their parodic Star Wars prequel film reviews, also recognized what they called the “Bruce Willis Fake Movie Factory” in a video they made on Feb. 5. The next day, on Feb. 6, the Razzies announced the special category also nodding to Willis’ high volume of low quality films.

Red Letter Media made a follow up video acknowledging the possibility Willis was making the movies amidst rumors of declining health, even before it was officially announced by a family member.

“We addressed this possibility in our most recent Half in the Bag but it’s sad to see it confirmed,” the YouTube channel wrote on Twitter.

We addressed this possibility in our most recent Half in the Bag but it's sad to see it confirmed. https://t.co/kgvKVvReSY — Red Letter Media (@redlettermedia) March 30, 2022

Though Red Letter Media faced calls to have their initial video poking fun at the deluge of Bruce Willis films taken down, it remains active on their channel as of press time.

We Got This Covered has reached out to the Razzies organizers for comment.