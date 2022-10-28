Reba McEntire uses Spirit Halloween memes to offer costume ideas

It’s spooky season. It’s time for candy, pumpkin-flavored everything, and Halloween. If you have been procrastinating on getting your costume together, country star Reba McEntire has got your back. She took to Twitter to post three unique Halloween costume ideas using the popular Spirit Halloween meme trope.

McEntire jokingly wrote: “If you can’t decide what to be for Halloween, I’ve got a few ideas. #fancy #survivor #trish” The post was accompanied by photos of a fancy costume, a Trish costume, and a survivor costume. All of them were in Spirit Halloween packaging.

The “fancy” costume idea is a play on McEntire’s famous song also titled “Fancy.” In this song, a poor Louisiana girl is dressed up to go meet rich men when her father dies so she can get out of poverty and be taken care of. It comes with a satin dancin’ dress with a split on the side, red velvet trim, and perfume.

The “Trish” costume comes from the 2021 film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. This film was written by and stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumalo. It tells the story of lifelong friends who go on a beach vacation together and are swept up in an adventure. McEntire made a cameo appearance as Trish in the movie. The costume is a fun-loving water spirit with only one earring and a name tag. It also comes with candy for trick-or-treaters.

The “survivor” costume is based on McEntire’s hit sitcom Reba. McEntire played the title character and sang the theme song. The costume includes kids, two jobs, gentle hands, and the heart of a fighter.

Bottom line: if you are looking for a Halloween costume idea try one of McEntire’s songs or roles for inspiration.