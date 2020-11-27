Rebecca Chambers May Be Returning In Resident Evil: Revelations 3

More information regarding Resident Evil: Revelations 3 has emerged, this time concerning potential characters.

For those that missed it earlier this week, reputable insider AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) corroborated previous rumors that a third installment in the survival horror series’ popular spinoff is in the works and, what’s more, is being developed specifically with the Switch in mind. That’s not to say the unconfirmed title will be exclusive to Nintendo’s hybrid console, however, as the leak states that it’ll also be available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

That being the case, it’s likely that this offshoot of the main franchise will be a smaller, more modestly budgeted affair to accommodate the Switch’s less powerful hardware, but that certainly doesn’t mean its creator would give Revelations 3 any less care and attention. According to Dusk Golem, in fact, former S.T.A.R.S. member and fan favorite protagonist, Rebecca Chambers, could be making her long-awaited return here.

Similarly to how Revelations 2 finally brought back Barry Burton following several years of absence, Rebecca showing up in a sequel would be the first time she’s been present in any Resident Evil media since 2002’s prequel to the original game. It remains to be seen if this is still the case, however, as comments posted by the whistleblower over on ResetEra suggest that Rebecca had, at one point in time, been intended to appear in next year’s Village and that her role in Revelations 3 would have connected the two in some way.

As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires, but in the meantime, let us know what other neglected Resident Evil characters you’d like to see return in future releases down below!