Fans of the Legally Blonde movies have eagerly been awaiting news on their favorite Harvard Law graduate, ever since Reese Witherspoon teased via social media in 2018 that Legally Blonde 3 was in the works.

Now, there’s an update on the movie, following MGM’s hint last fall of a May 2022 release date.

This past weekend, at a red carpet event for Sing 2, was asked about the third film and finally gave an update, according to Variety’s tweet on Sunday night.

“We are just working on a script right now and when we have a script then we can make a movie,” she noted.

Reese Witherspoon gives an update on #LegallyBlonde3 on the #Sing2 red carpet: "We are just working on a script right now and when we have a script then we can make a movie." https://t.co/y4wGrwO0xm pic.twitter.com/b0U76TESVe — Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2021

ComicBook.com, in its reporting on the project, added that Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling constantly speak about the project, and that they are both psyched to begin filming.

While there’s not much other news on cast members — save for IMDb.com attaching Jennifer Coolidge and Alanna Ubach to the project — Witherspoon’s red carpet update gives fans hope that production is moving on and that more stars could come on board. That includes Luke Wilson, who could resume his role as Elle Woods’ love interest Emmett Richmond. As he said to Entertainment Tonight, via the ComicBook.com update.

“I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there. Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.

Earlier reports had Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Dan Goor teaming on the Legally Blonde 3 script, and though the May 2022 date appears ambitious in light of Witherspoon’s red carpet reveal, fans can take stock in knowing it’s on the way.

She asked on Instagram in July, nodding to the original’s 20th anniversary, “I wonder … what Elle might do next?”

It seems like she might have an idea.

Legally Blonde 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on multiple streaming services in the U.S. and U.K., and Stan in Australia.