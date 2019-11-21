Resident Evil 3 Remake Reportedly Arriving Early Next Year

Calling all S.T.A.R.S. units to active duty: we may have another tyrant on the loose, and he’s hunting you down. Grab your grenade launcher and green herb of choice and prepare for some exciting news, as the elusive Resident Evil 3 remake may be announced at the upcoming Game Awards (taking place on December 12th), and the 2020 release date we’re all hoping for may also be confirmed there as well.

This comes from a YouTube channel by the name of Spawn Wave, a typically reliable conveyor of video game rumors. They usually don’t say anything if they don’t think their predictions are true, and while we have to take this with a grain of salt, it’s more than okay to feel confident in the news. After all, Resident Evil 2 is up for quite a few awards, including game of the year, at The Game Awards, so what better synergistic opportunity would Capcom have to announce the project than next month?

I’ve been so gosh-dang excited to hear even a drop of news about the RE3 remake that I’m really, really, really hoping this is true. I missed out on the Project Resistance beta because it didn’t come to PC and I have a dumb, vanilla PS4 which apparently isn’t good enough for some 4v1 action. I absolutely adored the RE2 remake though and definitely can see it winning game of the year this year. It was one of the best remakes I’ve ever had the fortune to play, so one would hope bringing Nemesis up to this current gen’s standards would also be a smash.

My other theory is that Project Resistance and the Resident Evil 3 remake are going to be one-in-the-same, or tied together somehow. After all, a lot of people had hoped the Resident Evil 2 remake would include a Mercenaries mode, something more modular and less static than the Ghost Survivors DLC pack. That was kinda fun, but too linear to be infinitely replayable, per my taste at least. So maybe Capcom would want to include a multiplayer aspect into their next remake to improve replayability?

I guess we’ll find out soon enough if my Resident Evil 3 remake dreams can become reality. For now, though, we’ll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed.