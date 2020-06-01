Resident Evil 8 Will Reportedly Be Announced Soon As A Cross-Gen Title

There isn’t a ton of information available about Capcom’s next entry in their long-running survival horror series, Resident Evil. What is known for certain, however, is that Resident Evil 8 is certainly coming, and the question simply remains a matter of when we’re going to see what it’s all about.

If well-known leaker, Dusk Golem, is to be believed, it may not be that much longer before we learn more about the next game in the franchise. He previously announced that Resident Evil 8 will be the darkest and most gruesome title in the series yet, and now a tweet posted yesterday indicates that not only will the game be cross-gen, but we should see more on it before August – maybe even as soon as this week.

(2/2) The only reason it might not is it's not a launch game. Resident Evil 8 I have no idea when the reveal is, but it was supposed to be E3 originally. It's a cross-gen game, similarly I think August is the latest it'll show up, but I suspect it'll show up somewhere this month — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 31, 2020

Resident Evil 8 Reveal Date May Have Leaked 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Considering that most reports, including Dusk Golem’s tweet, seem to state that the game was meant to be revealed at E3 this month, it’s not unrealistic to expect that Capcom could keep that same timeline despite the expo’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether the company will choose to reveal the game in a solo showing or use another major stream of sorts for their announcement is yet to be seen, but it’s possible that Resident Evil 8 could even show up in Thursday’s PlayStation 5 event that’s expected to reveal plenty of upcoming games for Sony’s new console.

While we wait to hear more about Resident Evil 8, there’s no better time to catch up on some of the franchise’s best offerings, and you can do that with the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Both games follow the same events and plot as their original PlayStation 1 counterparts, but modern controls, visuals, and level design elevate them to must-play status for both fans and newcomers alike. Afterwards, you can jump into 2017’s Resident Evil 7 to get a feel for what direction Capcom seems to be headed with the series.