Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake Isn’t In Development

You’d think, given the overwhelming success enjoyed by last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake – as well as the impending release of its successor – that Capcom would be all about giving other aged entries in the franchise a second look. According to recent rumors, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Hypothetically speaking: were the studio intending to continue giving older games in the survival horror franchise a much-needed facelift following next month’s Resident Evil 3, then a certain Code: Veronica would assuredly be next in line. Despite being skipped over in terms of numerical labelling, the sequel is very much considered to be a mainline entry and details Claire Redfield’s desperate search to find her brother and former S.T.A.R.S. member Chris by infiltrating a remote Umbrella training facility.

As the last in the series to adopt Resident Evil‘s traditional static camera angles and ‘tank’ controls, many had hoped that Capcom would dedicate development time to one final remake before forging ahead with installment number eight, but alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s according to reputable leaker AestheticGamer, at least, who revealed over the weekend that a Code: Veronica remake isn’t currently in production or, for that matter, pre-production. Assuming the claim to be accurate, it means that, should Capcom ever decide the time is right to revisit Claire and Chris’ shared nightmare, it won’t be for a long, long time as yet.

Sad news then, but it’s not just Code: Veronica fans who’s days have been ruined by AestheticGamer’s latest findings. Despite long being rumored to receive its own return to modern-day gaming, cult-favourite series Dino Crisis remains very much a fossil as well, with all signs appearing to point to it staying that way.