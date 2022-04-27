Return to Pandora with ‘Avatar 2’ preview at CinemaCon

Years after fans first discovered the world of ‘Avatar,’ Disney is ready to return to Pandora with footage of 'Avatar 2' shown at CinemaCon.

CinemaCon is opening the doors to the world of Pandora once more with a preview for the long-awaited Avatar 2 during the Disney presentation.

Disney kicked off the presentation with a sizzle reel before diving into Marvel content. The reel provided those in attendance with the first glimpse into the realm of Avatar 2‘s Pandora — full of beauty, majesty, and of course, a battle for survival.

Fans are speechless at the footage, calling it “mind-blowing,” and noting that Cameron “hit it out of the park.” With Avatar‘s success and staying power, it’s not a surprise to eager audiences that the wait for Avatar 2 has not been in vain.

In speaking with EW, Jon Landau said that the return to Avatar will be focused on family.

“Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe. I always say that Jim’s movies have universal themes — and really, there’s no more universal theme than family.”

Of course, with one’s family on the line — there is no battle more fierce. A significant theme of the first film was trust and relationships, in saving the Na’vi and their beautiful home. In the sophomore movie, there’s more to lose than ever before.

Principal filming has been completed on both Avatar 2 and 3, so fans can rejoice in knowing that our visits with the Na’vi and the beautiful realm of Pandora are not over just yet.