Returning to Arendelle? Here’s what we’d love to see from ‘Frozen 3’

It’s time to pack your bags because we’re returning to Arendelle for Frozen 3. That’s right, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are preparing for their next great adventure, and fans can’t wait to return to the magic, joy, and family of Arendelle.

Frozen first captivated audiences in 2013, and we learned of Princess Elsa and her dear sister, Anna — always together, growing up was an excellent adventure for the sisters; that is, until the day that something went wrong. It was soon discovered that Elsa’s powers were more substantial than anyone could have imagined, but they had to remain hidden for the safety of herself and her family. The way it all unfolded was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Elsa created a snowy paradise for her sister to enjoy, and as they played, she hit her with an icy blast.

From there, a bond between the sisters was shattered, Anna not understanding why Elsa pulled away, and with the loss of their parents, the loneliness truly set in. When Coronation Day finally occurred, Elsa stepped out of the room with gloves on her arms as she were to step up to become queen, but when Anna presented her with a desire to get married (having known her future beau for one day), Elsa was unable to control her powers. From there, things went south very quickly, and the story progressed in a way that led to adventure, heartache, and a lot of love — it is at the heart of magic, after all.

Frozen 2 takes us on the journey of what came next; as Elsa begins to hear a voice beckoning her, she feels the intense desire to follow it, realizing something is out there that requires her attention. It’s more than a curiosity; it’s a deep-seated drive to find something missing, something she’s longing for. In the most intense adventure of all, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven join Elsa to discover what’s out there, and they encounter many new friends along the way. From the new salamander Bruni to Lieutenant Mattias, Frozen 2 introduced us to some of the greatest in the Disney universe.

It also led us to discover new realms of existence for both Anna and Elsa, and it was a love story, most fundamentally. Anna fell in love more with adventure, dreams, Kristoff, and herself, while Elsa was on the path to discovery, letting go of the past and welcoming a new chapter for her own self-love. In fact, one of our favorite parts of the journey was when Elsa discovered that she’d been the one she had been waiting for all of her life: she simply needed to show up for herself.

This set up a realm for both Anna and Elsa to truly recognize the value of each other and themselves, and what better way to celebrate that than with the announcement of Frozen 3? For so long, fans wondered if we’d ever find out what was happening next in their chapters or if it would be left to the imagination, but Bob Iger’s recent announcement, shared by Deadline, promised that we’re not left to our own devices on this one.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is an excellent example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Iger says we’ll learn more about the productions soon, but our brains have been running with ideas since early this month. What are audiences hoping for in the third installment of Anna and Elsa’s story? What exciting new adventures will we experience with Olaf, and what will Queen Anna be up to as she takes her throne for the first time? Only time will tell, but here’s what we hope to find in the next movie.

Our first look at Queen Anna

When Frozen 2 drew to a close, we got our first look at the next chapter for Anna, the new Queen of Arendelle. Taking over for her sister, Elsa, who found her calling elsewhere, the throne felt like the most natural place for Anna. Elsa has a beautiful heart, and being Queen would have suited her just fine, but it always felt like her calling was somewhere in the great beyond — like it was somewhere past Arendelle.

For Anna, the throne felt like the natural place; with Kristoff by her side, taking on the role of Queen of Arendelle feels like the next step that makes sense. We’d love to greet the sisters a few months into the future, acknowledging their new roles and seeing what becoming Queen has been for Anna.

Who knows, we might even want to be dropped in a few years into the future, perhaps with some little Anna and Kristoffs running around? Be still our beating hearts.

More great acts of love

Throughout our journey with Frozen, we’ve seen several acts of selfless and great love, the kind of love that changes everything. From Olaf’s willingness to melt to save the ones he loves to Elsa’s declaration that saved her sister, extravagant shows of compassion helped propel the story forward.

There were also smaller acts that made just as much of an impact; like the kindness shown to Bruni and the way Gale helped the characters find the right path for their journey to take place on; so many selfless moments of service allowed us all to fall more in love with the film, characters, and the journey as a whole.

Our new favorite Disney tune

What would the Disney world look like without beautiful and mesmerizing tunes to sing us through movie projects and adventures with those we love the most? Disney soundtracks are the playlists of our lives, with songs about family, friendship, love, and magic inspiring us and crafting a beautiful backdrop for building memories upon.

The Frozen realm delivers on songs; that is an undeniable fact. From “Let It Go” to “Show Yourself” and “Lost in the Woods,” there are iconic songs that, once they start playing in your head, don’t ever leave. In fact, we’ve got several of them in our heads right now.

From Frozen 3, we’re hoping for a new round of bangers that become ringtones, earworms, and bonuses to already perfected playlists that we can’t ever get enough of.

New nuggets of wisdom from Olaf

If you were to ask any fan of Frozen what their favorite part of the second installment is, they’d likely say it was the storytelling bit with Olaf and the Northuldra tribe. Olaf acted out pieces of the history of Anna and Elsa, and it was as theatrical as it was magical, full of emotion, excitement, and even tears.

Olaf is a born…er…created actor and hand-crafted to be a storyteller. Everything he does has an almost play-like aspect, and we can’t wait to see more of that. Olaf is a snowman, a dream come true for the sisters, and a Disney character that we all fell in love with immediately, enjoying more with each part of the Frozen journey.

Be it walking through the woods, talking to himself, singing a song about what snowmen do in Summer, or storytelling to audiences everywhere, we hope Frozen 3 has so much more of his antics, humor, and heart.

The discovery of Elsa’s new title

When we last saw Elsa, she had taken on the role of the protector of the Enchanted Forest; and it was a title she wore with pride and adoration. Frozen 2 saw the sisters realize that they were the bridge between spirit and people, between the realm of magic and the world we all live in. They had a deep understanding of one another and what the next leg of the journey meant, even though it would see them living apart for the first time.

When Frozen 3 debuts, we’d love to see what the next chapter of Elsa’s life looks like. She’s a protector, but does she have an official title? Is she living in a Snow White-esque realm, surrounded by animals, Gale, and frequently visited by those she loves the most? Does she still try to conceal her magic, or can she share it freely? There are many questions along Elsa’s journey that we’re very curious about, and we can’t wait to find out their answers.

A new love story?

With both Anna and Elsa discovering that they are their own most faithful loves and that the love they share for one another will never be topped, space opens within their hearts for romance. Anna fell in love with Kristoff throughout our journey through the Frozen franchise, and we certainly hope to see them living happily ever after in Frozen 3.

We also hope to see Elsa, if it’s what her heart desires, find a partner too. Her journey to self-discovery has been so impactful that it’s entirely possible that she can do it all herself, but don’t we all hope to find someone to spend our greatest days with? Some fans believe Elsa’s love interest has already been revealed in the form of Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra tribe. The characters hit it off when Elsa was chasing the voice calling to her, and they definitely had some chemistry between them.

No matter what happens in the future, be it Elsa having a girlfriend or riding out the next adventure on her own, she’ll be successful, happy, and brilliant.

With no timeline until the release of Frozen 3, we’re not sure how long we’ll be waiting to see where Anna and Elsa cross paths next, but all it takes is a letter sent to one another with the help of Gale, and before long, they’ll be together once again. There’s nothing like the love of a sister and the love you develop for yourself after you’ve realized the power of recognizing your greatness.

Here’s to Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Sven, Bruni and Lieutenant Mattias, Honeymaren, and the Northuldra tribe. May the next paths we greet the upon be full of joy.