Rian Johnson praises Natasha Lyonne and ‘Russian Doll’ season 2

The second season of Russian Doll officially dropped on Netflix today, April 20, with an abundance of folks already praising the season’s fresh narrative and risk-taking direction. Amongst those eulogizing the time-looping phenomenon, Knives Out director Rian Johnson has stood out with his encouraging words and positive affirmation regarding the season.

Over on his Twitter account, the 48-year-old filmmaker had nothing but good things to say about star Natasha Lyonne and the season as a whole. “The most exciting ambitious thing on tv right now, season 2 is a work of art. And we can all watch it right now so you know what, life is good. So proud to know this absolute maniac,” was written in the tweet — along with an attached image of the official poster for the second season.

“And if you haven’t watched the first season, I loved it so much that after I saw it I wrote a show for Natasha just to work with her. Which you’re not required to do. But you should watch it,” was written in a follow-up tweet — with the filmmaker blatantly stating that he enjoyed the first season so much that he wrote an entire series just to be able to work alongside Lyonne.

As reported last March by Deadline, Johnson and Lyonne are already gearing up to team up for the Peacock mystery series Poker Face — which Johnson is clearly thrilled about, as pointed out in his original tweet. From the looks of Johnson’s positive words, it appears as if it won’t be the only project the duo ever work on together.

The second season of Russian Doll is streaming now on Netflix.