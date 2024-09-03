‘The rumors were true’: Ricky Martin’s recent hangout with Max Barz raises eyebrows for one big reason

Ricky Martin and his ex-husband, Jwan Yosef, announced their divorce after six years of marriage in July 2023. Fans were heartbroken as they had appeared to be such a great couple. However, there have since been rumors suggesting that the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s marriage may have ended because of his relationship with adult film star Max Barz.

Chisme No Like (per Perez Hilton) allegedly claimed: “He is the actor Ricky Martin is obsessed with; they both follow each other on their social media and have probably already contacted each other.” With this in mind, seeing a photo of them together recently has proven to be scandalous.

Barz shared a picture of himself and Martin looking happy and relaxed. He captioned his post with a cryptic message: “Another unexpected meeting with this guy @ricky_martin 14.08.2024.” The caption also included a tiger emoji, although he did not comment on why he chose this specific animal.

Fans share their thoughts on Ricky Martin and Max Barz’s new meet-up

Fans have been interested in the picture and eager to share their thoughts. While there are some messages of support, including heart-eye emojis, most people are here for the drama (and the popcorn emojis certainly suggest this). “​​Like if you came to read the comments,” a fan wrote. “He’s in love with his man hahahahah,” another suggested.

Some have even likened Martin’s relationship with Barz to King Charles and Queen Camilla. “Since when did Camila Parker ascend to the throne as Queen Consort! The role of the mistress has taken a lot of forefront,” a comment reads.

Other reactions include, “Wow how? Story time please,” “That’s what Ricky Martin fell into, hanging out with a great actor. Remember that it was for him who cheated on her husband!,” and “Unexpected?????” followed by laughing emojis.

It’s impossible to comment on the exact nature of Ricky Martin’s relationship with Barz before his divorce from Jwan Yosef. Could infidelity have played a part? Although some comments from fans suggest this, there have also been reports about the former couple having an open relationship.

“Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage and this worked for them, until it didn’t,” a source told Daily Mail. “That being said, neither of them fell in love with someone else. Sex was something they engaged in together and separate with other partners.” It was also claimed that their divorce was amicable.

The language in their joint statement about their split also implied Martin and Yosef had ended their relationship amicably. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they said. The statement also informed fans they would focus on their children’s upbringing and end their relationship by “preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

