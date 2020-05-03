Rumored New Feature For PlayStation 5 May Be Groundbreaking For Gamers

Sony has been exceptionally quiet about their upcoming ninth-generation console, the unsurprisingly-named PlayStation 5. Aside from an underwhelming reveal of the logo back in January and a developer-focused conference in March, anxious gamers have only received some photos of the PS5 controller – known as the DualSense – and a bit of information regarding its functionality. There’s been no talk of a launch lineup, no showing of the hardware itself, and no in-depth information from Sony regarding any outstanding features coming to the PS5.

So, needless to say, most gamers are relying on a constant flow of rumors and speculation for their information about the highly-anticipated new system. One such rumor has cropped up thanks to Twitter account PS5 Only, and if it turns out to be true, it’d be an unexpected feature that could change the gaming landscape permanently.

The rumor states that the PS5 will do away with traditional demos altogether, instead allowing players direct access to every single game on the console for limited-time trials. This groundbreaking new feature would come alongside a completely overhauled PSN Store and updated interface, and it goes without saying that basically no one on the planet would be disappointed to have such a user-friendly option.

PS5’s New PS Store User Interface Allows You to Browse & Try Every Game Instantly, Playable Within Seconds, With No Traditional Downloading Required, No Waiting, Before You Decide to Purchase the Full Game & Download It as Normal. #Rumour #PS5 #PSStore #PSN $SNE pic.twitter.com/V04o2b9cdV — PS5 Only (@ConsoleTime) April 30, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

More compelling is that the rumor claims that you won’t be required to download the trials, which seems to indicate that Sony would use a sort of streaming option to allow gamers to test out titles before buying them. This would make sense based on the company’s push for streaming with their popular PlayStation Now service, a subscription-based platform that allows gamers to stream hundreds of titles without downloading anything at all.

This is just a rumor for now, of course, so take it with a grain of salt until we hear from Sony directly. A full hardware reveal is sure to be coming within the next few months though, so keep your fingers crossed that this amazing new feature turns out to be true when they finally show us everything the PlayStation 5 offers.