Rumors abound that HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ is cancelled or about to be

The Warner Bros. Discovery show massacre continues with the news that the DC superhero show Green Lantern could be next on the chopping block, with some outlets reporting its cancellation already.

Over on the the subreddit r/DC_Cinematic, fans responded to a post that said the show was cancelled “a while ago.”

One user said they weren’t surprised by the news.

“I would be shocked if this wasn’t true. Zaslav will be cutting anything that has somewhat of budget for HBO Max. I fear for Doom Patrol and Peacemaker.”

The Zaslav they’re referring to is of course the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav. Another user pointed out the fact that not much seemed to be happening with the show anyway.

“I somehow actually feel like Zaslav has a right to cancel this show, at least. This was announced back in Fall 2019, and they still haven’t even filmed anything almost 3 years later.”

Others weren’t so calm about the whole thing. Another Reddit user said the whole thing was killing DC’s chances at having great shows.

“He’s literally killing DC right now and people are celebrating it. He’s gutting WB completely apparently while scrapping HBO Max and focusing only on unscripted shows on Discovery plus. So get ready for nearly all of the DC shows to be canceled the next few years. This has literally been worse than AT&T could have ever done. Edit: The one bright spot DC has had for over two decades now is all the live action and animated shows and he’s destroying them looking at his future plans. Once again DC’s entire future slate is in jeopardy again, I’m so fucking tired of this.”

If anything, the mass killing of shows is making these Redditors a little jaded.

“I think at this point I’m just gonna have to give up on DC films. I’ll just catch any that look promising but give up on looking forward to any in particular, since nothing is safe anymore,” one said. Another said they weren’t going to bother getting excited.

“I don’t get excited for any film in pre production or production unless I’m making the film myself. Too much can happen before actual release, I don’t care or get hyped about films prior to when I can buy a ticket and walk into the theater for it. Too many studio projects have been in the works only to go nowhere, or get cancelled at any point of the process, or delayed for years and years.”

The rumors aren't confined to Reddit either. A U.K. website, Small Screen, is also reporting that the series is cancelled, citing French outlet MissMovies.