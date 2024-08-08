‘An unblinking hurricane of vengeance’: Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner hint Deadpool and Elektra aren’t done fighting bad guys together

We can’t deny Ryan Reynolds is talented and hilarious, and no one else could have done a better job at playing Deadpool. Despite his obvious talents. One of the best things about him is how appreciative he is of his fellow stars, and his recent tribute to Jennifer Garner is getting everyone’s attention.

Fans of the Marvel Universe were thrilled to see Garner return to the screen as Elektra Natchios (and she worked hard to get into peak shape for her performance). But Reynolds may have been the most excited of all. He recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of them working together, both onscreen and off.

“This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance. I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favourite performers, she’s one of my favourite people.”

He ended his message by informing fans that he “owes her” and praised her for being “a baller.” But the burning question here is, does Garner feel the same about working with Reynolds? And more importantly, is there a possibility of them working together for the third time?

Jennifer Garner responds to Ryan Reynolds’ tribute

Jennifer Garner not only saw Ryan Reynolds’s tribute, she reacted to it with great enthusiasm. “I’ll fight bad guys for you any day,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She also thanked Reynolds for his “years of kindness and generosity.” There could not have been a better response because it has given us hope that there are more collaborations to come.

Jennifer Garner Instagram

Fans have reacted to Reynolds’ Instagram post and it’s clear they want to see more of Elektra in the future. Reactions include “Truly screamed when I saw her,” “Seeing her on-screen as Elektra again was INCREDIBLE!!!!,” and “The daredevil joke was the funniest part of the movie she was like ‘meh.’”

Reynolds has also been praised for how gracious he has been throughout his work on Deadpool. “The best part of the whole movie, to me, is how appreciative you have been to the other actors and actresses for reprising their roles from years past,” a comment reads. “You’ve always been one of my favorite actors, but this just shows how good of a person you are as well.”

