Business mogul and part-time Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has just closed a deal to partner with the streaming service FuboTV and create The Maximum Effort channel. Reynolds celebrated this partnership with a tweet promising to make “the most recklessly programmed channel since Evel Knievel’s short stint as head of ABC.”

I make this solemn promise: The Maximum Effort channel

on FuboTV will be the most recklessly programmed channel since Evel Kneivel’s short stint as head of ABC. https://t.co/pQOxAtFWK8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2022

The deal will give Maximum Effort, Reynolds and co-founder George Dewey’s production and advertising company, 10 million dollars worth of shares of common stock, and a first look deal for unscripted content. Maximum Effort has already produced Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming FX unscripted show Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Reynolds and Rob McEhelnney’s purchase of the Welsh Wrexham football club.

Reynolds released a statement saying:

“Maximum Effort’s mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways and we think today’s announcement with Fubo will help do just that. FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”

The co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, David Gandler, had this to say about the partnership:

“Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports, advertising, content and marketing.”

This is the second first-look deal Maximum Effort has made after last year’s three-year development deal with Paramount Pictures for feature film projects.