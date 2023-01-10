Ryan Reynolds harnesses the power of AI for his latest ad

Well it’s official, Ryan Reynolds is in cahoots with our future robot overlords — which, to be honest, isn’t a bad idea. Why not pick sides while you still can? Canada’s perfect idiot, Reynolds has always had an eye for current events, and this time he’s enlisted the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Tasking the chatbot with writing an ad for Mint Mobile (of which Reynolds is part owner), the divisive online program churned out a quick spot for the California based cell company.

You knew it was just a matter of time until we did this (extend the @MintMobile savings with @OpenAI, that is). pic.twitter.com/uf2jblpG2j — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 10, 2023

Okay so it ain’t exactly Shakespeare, but it gets the job done. More than that, an ad like this proves that companies could turn to AI marketing in the future. Which — yes, Ryan, is “mildly terrifying.” The idea that the things we read, the stuff we see, and even the people we talk to could end up being some lifeless AI program is a bit of a mind-melter — and frankly, we’re not sure how to wrap or heads around this one.

Unless of course any of these AI bots gain sentience, and just so happen to read We Got This Covered. If that’s the case, then the word lifeless was probably a bit harsh. Go easy on us okay?

Only time will tell how we all will begin to weave these digital tools into our daily lives. For the better? One can only hope. We’d like to think that if Ryan Reynolds is leading the charge, our odds at surviving a mechanized apocalypse can only get better.