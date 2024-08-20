‘She could star in a horror movie’: Sabrina Carpenter becomes an instant scream queen when a freaky concert snafu sends her running for the hills

Sabrina Carpenter is an exceptional singer and performer, but if she ever decides to leave her music career behind, there could be a role waiting for her in a horror film. We say this because of her exceptionally dramatic reaction to the fireworks effect behind her during one of her recent concerts.

In a short clip posted on TikTok by user nourisbf, we see the “Please Please Please” singer performing onstage, and when the fire effect goes off, she runs from the stage, screaming and holding her hand against her mouth. It is equal parts hilarious and adorable, and Carpenter appears to be genuinely freaked out.

Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter’s squeals

TikTok user nourisbf shared their thoughts in the post’s caption, writing, “the screams i cannot @Sabrina Carpenter girl, are you okay?” Some people may feel that running away and exiting the stage was an overreaction to the situation, but Sabrina Carpenter’s fans think she can do no wrong. “She’s so random, funny and perfect,” a comment reads.

Other reactions include “Okay but that scream…she could star in a horror movie,” “those screams… CAST HER IN SCREAM RN,” and “shes such a baby i love her sm.”

But could the incident have been more serious than the video shows? Some fans are concerned about the singer’s well-being and wonder whether she got hurt. “It looks like the sparkles fell on her on the first half hope she’s good,” a fan wrote. Another had similar thoughts, writing, “The way it kept going it looked like she got it on her poor sabrina.”

