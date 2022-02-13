Samuel L. Jackson clears up long-held rumor of ‘Breaking Bad’ cameo

Breaking Bad, a series known for its colorful characters and remarkable cast, almost featured a surprise appearance from Samuel L. Jackson – though details of the rumor are distorted.

The veteran actor has been a fan of the show for many years, and a long-standing rumor indicates that Jackson attempted to sneak into a Breaking Bad set while dressed as Nick Fury, prompting a crossover between Breaking Bad and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An Instagram post from Did You Know Movies addressed the details of the rumor, which received a response from Jackson himself, who cleared up the story for good.

“While filming The Avengers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Samuel L. Jackson discovered Breaking Bad was shooting in the studio across from his own set. He attempted to sneak into the background of a scene dressed as Nick Fury, but the producers caught him and refused his offer for a cameo,” the account wrote.

“Not true! I just wanted to go into Hermanos & buy some chicken in the background of a scene as myself, but never got the time to do,” Jackson wrote in his response. As many Breaking Bad fans are aware, Hermanos refers to Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food chain operated by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), which actually served as a money laundering scheme for his drug empire.

Catch Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.