Samuel L. Jackson teases a new direction for Nick Fury

Alongside Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and Paul Bettany’s JARVIS/Vision/White Vision, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is one of a select few characters to remain important cogs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine that made their debuts in the franchise’s very first installment. And yet, we’re still waiting for the iconic actor to take center stage in his own project.

That day is on the horizon, though, with Disney Plus series Secret Invasion set to pick up from where the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, with the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. returning from his position in outer space to deal with a Skrull invasion on his home planet.

On top of that, Jackson will additionally return in The Marvels to continue his association with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, as the MCU’s longest-tenured and most prolific supporting player continues to rack up those credits. You’d think he might know where his arc is heading in the end, but the 73 year-old revealed to Entertainment Weekly that changes are coming that even he can’t predict.

“There are things I really didn’t know about Nick Fury that I just found out. The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That’s a part of what we’re uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story. Maybe we wind it down, or maybe we crank it up, it’s kinda hard to tell. It’s giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the ‘bad-assery’ of who Nick Fury is, and I’ve had a good time doing that and I’m looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen.”

It sounds as though Fury is set to evolve into something new after spending well over a decade as the MCU’s principal exposition machine, which is a development that’s been a long time coming.