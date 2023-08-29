Sarah Jessica Parker took home the ultimate trophy from ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker took home a one-of-a-kind trophy from the set of the Sex in the City spinoff, And Just Like That… — but it might not be what you initially expect. Everyone knows that Carrie Bradshaw is a connoisseur of fashion, bags, and shoes, and when the cameras stop rolling at the end of a season, it’s probably quite tempting to ask to take home some of the beautiful looks Carrie wears.

Parker, however, found something more important that she wanted to bring home: something… small, fluffy, and loveable, and its on-screen name might signify something of a different nature. Have you figured it out yet? Parker brought home Bradshaw’s cat — that’s right, the Parker/Broderick family grew with the addition, and he seems to be making their house his home just perfectly.

She posted photos with an adorable member of the And Just Like That… crew, a sweet four-legged friend named Shoe in the series, and Lotus at home.

“His off-camera name is Lotus.

He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety.

Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023.

He joins Rémy and Smila, whom we adopted in May 2022.

If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.

X, SJ”

The photos show a beautiful bond already forming, and the caption shares the adorable message that proves that the addition of Lotus has made the family feel whole. Lotus is one of three cats within their family, and with a career already locked in, they should feel so lucky that a scene-stealer joined their family unit.

We have a feeling that Parker will be keeping us updated with plenty of Lotus photos in the near future, and you can look for him as Shoe in the next season of And Just Like That…, alongside his on-screen and at-home mom. The first two seasons of the Sex in the City spinoff are available on Max now.