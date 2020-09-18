3 Great Games Are Free To Play On Xbox This Weekend

Xbox is giving gamers a small gift this weekend. Specifically, the platform is making three titles available to play for free, a price tag most people generally prefer. If you’re wondering, the games in question are Sea of Thieves, Hunt: Showdown, and Warhammer: Chaosbane.

It’s all part of the Free Play Days promotion, which gives folks occasional chances to check out new titles without any risk. They’re running this particular promotion until September 20th, so you have till then to feel them all out. And if you like what you feel, Xbox naturally offers a discount if you want to buy any of them afterwards. One catch, though: You’ll need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take them up on this offer. Otherwise, it’s fair weather to start sailing.

Sea of Thieves is definitely the biggest opportunity here. It’s a pirate-themed, shared world adventure game developed by Rare. More to the point, it’s currently in the middle of an event that doubles the rewards for players on its virtual seven seas.

Sea of Thieves also has some other deals going on right now. One of those gives Xbox Game Pass holders an in-game Storytelling Emote, which helps them tell fellow pirates about all their adventures. Obviously, pirates love to brag, and that offer also lasts until September 20th. If you already play the title and aren’t too interested in loot, though, it still might be a fun time to log on while others are active. After all, from the start, Rare has made multiplayer a central part of their vision for the game.

Still, the other two titles aren’t to be laughed at. Survival horror first-person shooter Hunt: Showdown has been offered for free before, but it’s got new updates now, including a new solo mode. Plus, you can try out Warhammer: Chaosbane, a fantasy action RPG set in the reliable Warhammer universe.

Enjoy!