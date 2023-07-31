‘Secret Invasion’ has hurt MCU fans so bad they’re scrambling to find any excuse for the pain

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is finally available for streaming in its entirety, and fans are so painfully underwhelmed that they’re taking to social media platforms to both airs their grievances and place the blame on someone so that the hurt feels targeted instead of generalized and awful.

The series revolves around Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, and while we will die on the hill that he can do no wrong and that Fury is one of the best characters in the MCU, we can’t disagree with those who say they just hoped for more when they sat down to watch Secret Invasion.

Reddit user u/KostisPat257 rounded up a lot of information regarding the newly released Disney Plus series, and some pretty interesting points are made throughout. The initial post is hidden behind a spoiler warning, and it is rather lengthy, but it’s also well put together and serves to shoulder the blame for what some call a bit of a letdown.

The long and short of the post is basically this: Secret Invasion is a series that had two unique (and different) ideas in terms of visions, characterizations, hopes, and dreams — and melding them together is what led to the series not being the knock out we all hoped for.

That being said, the author did say that they enjoyed the series (and all things considered, we did, too) but that they felt that some of it didn’t really work together in a way that made sense. Saying they were left “underwhelmed” is something that many can agree with, and they hit the point home by saying that we didn’t get the feel of it being a “paranoia/mystery thriller that it was marketed as.”

Another fan agreed with that type of genre being what Secret Invasion was billed as, bringing up a sci-fi/drama that blew our minds in 2006.

Many fans agreed with the sentiment, going as far as to say that Marvel Studios (alongside much of the industry) has been focusing too little on writing as of late.

Seeing the information laid out in a way that included many twists and turns all at once helped put things into perspective for fans.

Of course, viewers agree that this isn’t the first, last, or only time that poor writing has been a complaint of those in any facet of the industry, specifically the Marvel realm.

This MCU fan recalls an interview that gave some insight into what could be responsible for viewers’ overall tepid response to Secret Invasion.

Some fans are now calling for what they’re referring to as the “Bradstreet cut.”

Call it rushed writing, too many visions, superhero fatigue, or what have you — but there is a notable shift between what was and what is. Fans used to be thrilled to go into a theater while gearing up to watch a new Marvel release, decked out in their best superhero/villain get-ups and surrounded by their best friends.

As of late, we’ve seen those movies with less of a group. Many of our friends now say they’ll “catch it when it starts streaming,” or admit to falling out of love with superhero projects in general — and while we’ll still watch every film and TV series Marvel releases, we have to agree that the feeling is different. It’s as if something is missing.

What we wouldn’t give to get it back.