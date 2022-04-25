See Naomie Ackie as Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ biopic poster

See the stunning poster featuring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston for the upcoming 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

Music icon and actress Whitney Houston is the star at the heart of the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, slated to hit theaters later this year. Naomie Ackie is taking on the role of Houston in the film about the career and the talent that made Houston a household name.

The first poster for I Wanna Dance With Somebody was shared by the film’s official Twitter page this afternoon, and it’s a beautiful homage to the late star who was as powerful as she was accomplished.

🎶 Don’t you wanna dance? 🎶 Whitney Houston, the greatest voice, has an even greater story. I Wanna Dance With Somebody is exclusively in movie theaters December. #IWannaDanceMovie pic.twitter.com/78YBDVVSyr — I Wanna Dance With Somebody (@wannadancemovie) April 25, 2022

Nailing the superstar’s iconic pose, Ackie looks perfectly poised to carry such an incredible story.

The synopsis for I Wanna Dance With Somebody is as follows:

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody is an upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Academy Award® Nominee Anthony McCarten, the film will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music.”

Houston’s life was full of lights and stardom, but the talent was no stranger to heartache either, and her fans were heartbroken to learn of her untimely death in 2012 due to accidental drowning. Houston’s admirers continue to look upon her life and her message with adoration — and I Wanna Dance With Somebody will allow them to continue to do just that.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 21. The iconic look at Houston’s life and career will undeniably be a beautiful and emotional watch.