Selena Gomez Claims Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her

Selena Gomez has stated that she was emotionally abused by Justin Bieber throughout their on and off relationship.

The subject came up in an interview with NPR, where Gomez talked about her latest album Rare, her first in over four years. When the questions got to “Lose You To Love Me,” the album’s first single and Gomez’s first US number one, she was asked about the song and its inspiration, an anthem to loving yourself after the loss of a partner that has been speculated by numerous outlets to reference her time with Bieber.

“I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said,” she stated. “It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over.”

The interviewer queried if it was Bieber to whom she was referring and asked her if it was a painful time.

“I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

The outlet then clarified if she meant emotional abuse, and after confirming, she concluded her thoughts on the subject.

“I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

The pair first got together as teenagers, when Gomez was 18 and Bieber 16. They broke up two years later, only to reconcile and separate periodically over the next six years, the final split becoming permanent when Justin Bieber became engaged to model Hailey Baldwin four months later.

While the pair were often idolized by their teen fans for what was perceived as true and unending love, it just goes to show that you can never tell what couples’ lives are like in private, and that people can be suffering in silence while putting on a front to the world. It’s unlikely this will be the last of it, too, least of all from Gomez doubtlessly receiving criticism that will question the veracity of her comments, but ultimately, she should be allowed to move past a difficult time in her young life.