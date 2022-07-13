‘Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa is expecting

The Selling Sunset family is growing by one as Heather Rae El Moussa took to Instagram with the announcement that she’s expecting with her husband, Tarek.

The two met in the summer of 2019, got engaged in 2020, and wed in October 2021. Their love story was part of El Moussa’s ride on Selling Sunset, where she often spoke about the man who stole her heart, excited to start a life and a family with him.

Tarek was married to Christina Haack, and the couple has two children. El Moussa has shared about their co-parenting journey, and they focus on the stability and happiness of the children.

El Moussa shared stunning images on her social media account for the big announcement, making their news public with a maternity shoot on the beach.

With Heather and Tarek having a child together, growing their own family, and the Selling Sunset family as well.

The agents at the Oppenheim Group are a close bunch, growing close as the series progresses. Selling Sunset is also pretty well known for the drama it produces, but at the end of the day, the girls and the Oppenheim brothers care deeply about one another.

Selling Sunset was picked up for an additional two seasons, and the series will undeniably focus on El Moussa’s pregnancy journey and the support she’ll receive from her loved ones.

You can see the first four seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix now, and it’s the kind of show you could spend a day binging without realizing it!