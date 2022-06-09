Geoff Keighley kickstarted Summer Game Fest 2022 by revealing a new game in the Aliens franchise. Aliens: Dark Descent is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2023.

Dark Descent will be developed by Tindalos Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. Here’s the game’s official logline on Steam:

In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise. You are the commander. They are your weapon.

Fans weighed in, reacting to the announcement. One simply assessed, “Aliens: Dark Descent. Love it.”

Another, being more specific, enthused, “Smooching all of the xenomorphs in Alien: Dark Descent.”

This year’s Summer Game Fest runs through 4pm ET.