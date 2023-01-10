‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director reveals a new trailer is coming soon

It’s become abundantly clear that the superhero machine never really takes a holiday. As we head into 2023, countless new shows, movies, and one-off projects have already been announced in the genre — with DC and Marvel looking to have record-breaking years. Time well tell if either has the ability to astonish audiences like they used to, but in DC’s case, one upcoming project seems to fit the bill. We’re talking about Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

A follow-up to the 2019 hit titled, Shazam! — the sequel set to the release March 17. picks up where its predecessor left off. Billy Batson and his adopted super siblings take on the forces of evil, all while trying to navigate family life and the tribulations of young-adulthood. Director David F. Sandberg shared a tweet yesterday teasing a new trailer, and we couldn’t me more excited.

End of this month pic.twitter.com/62AI71b3AA — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 10, 2023

A peak behind the curtain like this one isn’t uncommon in Hollywood, but that doesn’t sway our interest. After the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, we’ve been clamoring for any new info surrounding what could be the best hero flick of the year. That might be overselling it a bit, but frankly any new superhero film has the chance to be the best one yet — so here’s hoping.

Whatever ends up happening, one thing is certain, Shazam! Fury of the Gods looks like it’s going to be a true-blue family affair. In an age where stories seem to shy away from those concepts, we’re excited to see what these newly minted heroes have tucked up there sleeves. Or rather, under their capes.