Lucy Liu might have been a Hollywood darling for three decades, but the seasoned veteran is not shy to admit how happy she is to be able to fulfill a childhood dream of starring in a superhero film. She’s set to join the DCEU and take on the villainous role of Kalypso in the upcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and couldn’t be more excited.

Speaking with Collider, the Charlie’s Angels star admitted that being a part of a superhero film is a “super dream”. Being a fan of comics since childhood, her casting is definitely a dream come true for the star.

“I think being a part of a superhero movie is a super dream, because I am a super fan of comics and of that time, which is my childhood. So it really is a dream to be a part of something that, at that time, was unattainable and to grow into that space, and to have them grow into that space – for diversity, for women, and empowerment. It’s not even just these quotables, it’s a real thing and being a part of that is really a dream come true.”

Liu stars as one of the daughters of Atlas, alongside Hollywood legend Helen Mirren, with Rachel Zegler as her sister. Her character is an opposing force to the titular hero Shazam, played by Zachary Levi, and must face all the superheroes who have come to misuse Atlas’ powers. Asher Angel will also return as Billy Batson, while Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Megan Good, Ross Butler, Ian Chen, Faithe Herman, and Djimon Honsou round out the main cast.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released theatrically on Dec. 21 this year, while it will debut on HBO Max 45 days later.